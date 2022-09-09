Pro dream close to reality for semi-pro Greenville United soccer organization

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville United is a semi-pro soccer organization in the process of putting Greenville on the pro soccer map.

A love of the game, and a mission to grow the sport in the east, has Greenville United on the verge of taking a step up in the ranks.

“Everyone has got a position to play. That teaches you a lot about discipline, about teamwork and about working with others to achieve a common goal,” says Greenville United founder Aaron Okwei.

Ghanaian Aaron Okwei moved to Greenville a few years ago and applied lessons learned on the soccer field to life.

“I realized there is not a structured soccer system here,” says Okwei, “That’s when the idea came.”

Greenville United was born in 2020. The semi-pro soccer team has been competing in the First in Flight League.

“Guys that played college, now what’s next after college? They have families, they started working but still want to play competitively,” Aaron says, “We also have a bunch of young folks like 17,18, and 16 who want to go to college.”

Aaron found players of all ages and from all avenues to Greenville.

“It has been a huge blessing to come and work at the hospital and also join this team,” says ECU Health Doctor Jacob Vaught who plays defense on the team, “Good way to blow off steam. Then it turned from a bit of a hobby to something much bigger.”

“Played high school, went to North Pitt high school,” says Octavio Espino, “Played four years at Chowan University and came back.”

“I go to ECU, East Carolina University. I am a senior. I am a biology major. Soccer has been more of a hobby,” says Muhamed Fofana, “But now, it is turning into something more serious.”

The team’s aspirations grew quickly when Aaron met Michael McCarren.

“I reached out to him just to see if he could help my son with soccer,” says Greenville United President Michael McCarren, “Really I tried to give back by taking this from the idea of having a soccer team to an organization.”

Through tryouts they have a skilled roster and they finished runner up in their league last year

“The situations we have been able to be a part of as a team, the winning we have had recently,” says Vaught.

“Grabbed a few players with experience,” says Espino, “and I think we are getting where we need to be.”

But when played a friendly against Lionsbridge of the USL Two League...

“We are playing teams in the league we are hoping to go to and we are holding our own,” says Vaught.

They realized they needed to fast track their goal of going pro in 2024 to this fall.

“This size of city and the fact that we have ECU a college town, huge opportunity for us,” says McCarren, “and really the time is now.”

“We want to start at USL 2, then USL 1 and then championship,” SAYS Okwei, “We have a good group of guys that can play on that level. The whole point is to get to that level, develop the guys, get them to that part and put Greenville also on the map.”

The goal not only to go pro, but to continue to grow the sport in the east.

“We want to grow the game in the city, then the neighboring cities, and then,” says Okwei.

Truly, Greenville, United.

“Hopefully we get to that level nationally where we get recognized,” Aaron says, “and most of these kids get to play on that level.”

They have already had hundreds of kids train in their youth clinics. They plan to continue doing them.

There is a deadline of October 31st to join USL Two with a down payment.

They have a solid business plan but need more sponsors to seal the deal. If you would like more information contact Aaron at 252-213-3258.

