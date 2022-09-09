Pollocksville man charged in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this week in New Bern.

New Bern police arrested Tazvone Stewart and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Main Street. Police said the victim was found at CarolinaEast Medical Center suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The 23-year-old Stewart, who is from Pollocksville, was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond. He has a first court appearance on Monday.

