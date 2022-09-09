Pollocksville man charged in New Bern shooting

Tazvone Stewart
Tazvone Stewart(New Bern police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this week in New Bern.

New Bern police arrested Tazvone Stewart and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Main Street. Police said the victim was found at CarolinaEast Medical Center suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The 23-year-old Stewart, who is from Pollocksville, was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond. He has a first court appearance on Monday.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WITN photo)
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A memorial of flowers continues to grow outside of Northside a day after a student was stabbed...
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville
Chavis Shamble
Registered sex offender charged with being at Pitt County school twice this week
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say

Latest News

British ENC resident reflects on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II following death
British ENC resident reflects on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II following death
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston
Douglas Hurlock
Soon-to-be-dad wins $100,000 lottery prize