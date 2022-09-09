Pair charged with stealing $10,000 using fraudulent checks

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two women are facing felony charges after Eastern Carolina deputies say they used fake checks to steal thousands of dollars.

In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an apparent fraud. The victims reported that more than $10,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from their personal bank accounts using forged checks. Detectives were able to get copies of more than 10 checks and follow up with multiple search warrants to help identify suspects.

On August 24 and August 25, Jacqueline Barr, 20, of Greenville was arrested for her role in these crimes. She was already on active probation for convictions on 27 counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses for similar acts.

On September 8, Nyja Hemby, 20, of Greenville was arrested and charged as a codefendant with Barr.

Both women were charged with the following crimes:

Forgery of Instrument (8 Counts)

Uttering Forged Instrument (8 Counts)

Identity Theft (8 Counts)

Obtaining Property by False Pretenses (8 Counts)

Felony Conspiracy (8 Counts)

Barr remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond. Hemby is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $235,000 secured bond.

