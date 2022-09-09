National Park Service warns people to avoid beaches around Rodanthe this weekend

RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Service is warning visitors to avoid one section of the Outer Banks this weekend.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says people should avoid the beach in the Rodanthe area until early next week.

The two-mile stretch is between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive.

That’s the same area where a couple of homes were destroyed back in May.

Authorities say Hurricane Earl, which is far off the coast, is producing ocean overwash on these beaches. The rough surf, debris from nearby homes, open and damaged septic tanks, along with house-moving activities are causing dangerous conditions.

Cape Hatteras says conditions should improve by early next week.

