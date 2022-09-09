Man arrested in violent Greene Co. holdup charged with three Greenville robberies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man charged with a violent armed robbery in Greene County is accused of three other stickups in Greenville.

Lenwood Pettaway was arrested Wednesday by Greenville police. Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said the man confessed to last Thursday’s robbery at the Speedway on U.S. 258 just outside of Snow Hill. In that robbery, a clerk was assaulted.

Greenville police say Pettaway is now charged with the following armed robberies in their city last month:

Family Dollar at 1601 Evans Street on August 23rd

EZ Tobacco & Convenience at 1804 Dickinson Avenue on August 28th

EZ Tobacco & Convenience at 1804 Dickinson Avenue on August 31st

Greenville police said no one was injured in their robberies and that additional charges are likely in the case.

The 35-year-old Pettaway is being held on a $1,000,000 secured bond at the Pitt County jail.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.