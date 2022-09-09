Man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat

Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.
Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death.

During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond.

St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head.

According to a probable cause statement, police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet.

Beechner does not yet have an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WITN photo)
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A memorial of flowers continues to grow outside of Northside a day after a student was stabbed...
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville
Chavis Shamble
Registered sex offender charged with being at Pitt County school twice this week
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say

Latest News

British ENC resident reflects on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II following death
British ENC resident reflects on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II following death
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
The IAEA team observes the damage caused by shelling on the roof of the special building at...
IAEA: Ukraine power plant needs safe zone to avoid disaster
Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said Lenwood Pettaway was arrested Wednesday by Greenville...
Man arrested in violent Greene Co. holdup charged with three Greenville robberies
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot