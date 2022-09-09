Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston.

The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was stopped at the stop sign on Highway 55 and that she failed to yield to the pickup truck that was heading north on Highway 11.

The 16-year-old boy, who was headed to work at the time, only received minor injuries in the crash.

One lane in each direction of Highway 11 was shut down for two hours due to the crash.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.