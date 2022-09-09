J.H. Rose Volleyball sweeps D.H. Conley

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Crosstown throwdown on the volleyball court. After years of dominance D.H. Conley has had a tough start to the season at 3-3. J.H. Rose has been flying through their opponents 10-1.

Packed as usual for D.H. Conley and Rose this meeting at Rose.

But unusual it was one sided. The Rampants rolled. Look at this dig by Madison Mirra. That’s how it was going. Then it’s Emily Smith with the kill they were up double digits.

Vikings did get a nice drop shot tip by we think that’s Mallie Blizzard. She had 17 assists.

But Rampants too much. The kill there on the turn around kill by Anna Bayes as Rose gets the sweep 3-0. They are 11-1.

