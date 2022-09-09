Jacksonville community joins together to honor and remember lost lives during 9/11 attacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many organizations across the east are holding memorial services for the anniversary of the attacks on 9-11.

It’s been 21 years since the towers fell and members of the Jacksonville community honored the lives lost during Friday morning’s memorial of the attacks on 9-11.

Carl Urbina, 9/11 NYPD Police Officer says “The outpouring of the public that came to cheer us on as we’d walk to location- literally just wanted to hug us, touch us, and thank us for our job and what we were doing. I’ve never felt that ever in my life and I don’t think I’ll ever feel that ever again.”

Urbina was on duty at the time of the 9/11 attacks-- remembering this day means reflecting on how the community and American people came together.

“It’s a great privilege to just be here, to share with them and I’ve felt very proud that the public still remembers, and I hope they always remember that fateful day,” says retired USMC Russell Jamison.

Those in Jacksonville gathered around a beam collected from the rubble of the towers to remember those who lost their lives when American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the world trade center at 8:46 in the morning.

As attendees looked upon the fallen beam that was presented by police and firefighters of New York to the first troops deployed in the global war at the 9/11 Memorial at the Camp Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

“The hope as a nation and as people is that we learn from that experience and that everybody understands that we can live together as a community and as a people. We don’t have that much of a big difference in our ideologies and what we believe in. We just have to come together as a people,” Jamison says.

As the Jacksonville community joined together in prayer, shared songs, and moments of reflection and gratitude-- Jamison remembers the bravery and resilience of America.

“The American economy did not collapse, the wheels of government did not lock up, and the cries to withdraw from the world were few and weak. America knew it must gear up and continue to function after the atrocity took place.”

The hope of many is to see the importance of unity in each community as we remember the attacks each year.

After the event ended, people left feeling supported by each other as they remembered the lives that were taken during 9/11.

As others remember this day, more events are taking place in honor of those lives lost across the east this weekend.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.