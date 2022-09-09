Health officials confirm rabid raccoon found in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials in Lenoir County are warning about a rabid raccoon that was discovered.

The Lenoir County Health Department said it got state lab confirmation that a raccoon found between Vernon Avenue and the Neuse River west of Queen street was infected with rabies.

Officials said this is the sixth raccoon found with the disease in Lenoir County in 2022. Three of those were in Kinston.

“Rabies is a disease that can lead to severe health consequences in people and animals. It is concerning to have had so many cases in the city and the county. We want everyone to be safe, so please be aware of your surroundings when outside,” said Pamela Brown, Lenoir County health director, in a press release.

In order to keep yourself, your family, and your pets safe, health officials encourage you to follow these guidelines:

-Let the Health Department, the hospital, or your doctor know if you have been scratched or bitten by or have handled an animal that could be rabid

-Do not approach or touch a wild animal or an animal that could be rabid.

-Ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

-Keep pets away from stray or wild animals.

For questions or concerns about rabies, call the Lenoir County Health Department at 252-526-4200.

