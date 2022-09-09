Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say one person is dead and the search is on for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening.

Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the emergency department at Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an individual who arrived there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

That person, identified as 27-year-old Rakeem Holloway of Goldsboro, was airlifted to ECU Medical Center in Greenville where he died.

Police have not said where the shooting happened but have classified it a homicide.

