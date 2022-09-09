Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting

(Arizona's Family)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say one person is dead and the search is on for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening.

Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the emergency department at Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an individual who arrived there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

That person, identified as 27-year-old Rakeem Holloway of Goldsboro, was airlifted to ECU Medical Center in Greenville where he died.

Police have not said where the shooting happened but have classified it a homicide.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers continues to grow outside of Northside a day after a student was stabbed...
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville
(WITN photo)
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation
State-record swordfish caught by Cary Carney
‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record
Concession changes for next ECU game
Aramark to make changes for ECU Old Dominion game following long lines and lack of water at season opener

Latest News

Red flags posted at NC beaches warning of high rip current risk
Red flags posted at NC beaches warning of high rip current risk
Group advocates for removal of judges from party affiliation
Group advocates for removal of judges from party affiliation
Aerial view of Wayne County Biogas Facility
Environmental group says NC DEQ failed to inform public of contamination
Red flags fly at Atlantic Beach
Red flags posted at NC beaches warning of high rip current risk