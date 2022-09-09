Fur Baby Feature: Meet Jelly

Jelly is looking for a fur-ever home!
Jelly is looking for a fur-ever home!(WITN)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The only way we can think to make your Friday better is by welcoming a special, furry friend to your screens!

ENC at Three invites a new animal in need of a forever home to our patio each week.

Meet Jelly!

Fur Baby Feature: Jelly
Fur Baby Feature: Jelly(WITN)

Jelly can be energetic but does a pretty good job keeping herself entertained with toys.

She’s currently in foster care through the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

Still in her puppy habits, Jelly is still learning that jumping and play biting is not allowed but she’s training well.

She does pretty well on the leash but does pull if there is something interesting she wants to get to.

Jelly has tested positive for heartworms. HSEC gives heartworm-positive dogs a course of antibiotics and steroids.

They then receive monthly heartworm prevention, as any dog should.

HSEC recommends speaking to your veterinarian before adopting a heartworm-positive dog.

Jelly is working on making friends
Jelly is working on making friends(WITN)

Before loading up and heading to the shelter, you can preview available animals at pettango.com.

You’ll see pictures of dogs and cats so you can request to meet specific animals.

Then, download the adoption application by going to HSECcarolina.org.

Fill that one out, submit it to AdoptHSEC@gmail.com.

A member of the Humane Society’s team will be in touch!

Tune into WITN every Friday for the new Fur Baby Feature.

