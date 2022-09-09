Former ECU baseball star Burleson makes MLB debut with St. Louis Cardinals, scores run

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Show ready for former ECU baseball player Alec Burleson who made his Major League debut this afternoon for the St. Louis Cardinals. He walked in his first at-bat and came in on a home run by Yadier Molina for his first pro run. He will have to wait for hit number one. Alec’s dad was on hand to see it.

D.H. Conley sophomore Sawyer Sawyer has committed to ECU baseball with the 2025 class. Coach Mills is super high on him and expects Sawyer to be pro ready coming out of high school.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.