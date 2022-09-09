First in a Series: Pitt County Soil & Water Conservation District Signs

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new sign denoting the conservation district is the first of many for Pitt County Soil & Water.

The Pitt Soil and Water Conservation District board and staff are partnering with the Town of Farmville to place specific conservation signs.

The conservation district, with the USDA and the Natural Resources Conversation Service, try to educate farmers on best practices for the land and water of Pitt County.

Board Chairman Leroy Smith, adds they are available for everyday questions and help to preserve the natural resources.

For more information, click here or call (252) 902-1746

