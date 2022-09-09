Farmville Community Arts Council to open new gallery
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Farmville Community Arts Council will open a new gallery.
The gallery will be attached to the Paramount Theater and will serve as a lobby during the intermission of its productions, according to a press release from the council. The renovated space will also include a caterer’s kitchen and new handicapped bathrooms.
The grand opening will take place today from 6 to 9 p.m. at 3725 N Main St, Farmville.
The first artist featured in the gallery will be Ukrainian-born painter Olena Zintchouk.
