ECU International students and staff vocalize thoughts on Queen’s death

By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Monarch’s death is not only breaking hearts internationally, but is also making an impact in Greenville.

WITN spoke with international students and staff about how Queen Elizabeth’s death is effecting them.

“It hasn’t really set in yet. It doesn’t feel real because I thought that like I would go through my whole life and she’d always just be the queen,” ECU freshman, Madison Brown said. “She’s always just a constant in that kind sense. So, yeah it definitely doesn’t feel real yet.”

Brown is from Nottingham, England. She came to the states to study criminal justice at ECU for her undergraduate degree.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen that soon. So, I walked into class like ‘Oh my gosh’ I had no one to tell. No body around me was really that shook up about it,” said Brown.

For the entirety of her and others lives, Elizabeth had been Queen. She was crowned in 1953 after her father passed. For seven decades, the country’s coins, stamps and anthems have reflected the queen.

“She was such an icon. She was a symbol of unity, I think,” said Eliza Trubody.

Trubody is a freshman exchange student at ECU pursing a Global studies degree in hopes of becoming lawyer.

Queen Elizabeth was the forefront of modernization for the Royal family.  Her coronation was the first to broadcast on tv.

As the world mourns, they also prepare for the upcoming, King Charles.

“She sorta part of the wall paper, and um, so it’s really going to be quite shocking to find people referring to the king,” said ECU British Professor Tim Jenks. “That’s not a word I’ve heard of except in a historical context.”

Professor Jenks is originally from Canada. He grew up saying “God Save the Queen,” and he explained that it is going to take a moment for him to get used to saying, “God Save the King.”

