ECU Alumni Association is ready to walk the plank

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU hosts Old Dominion Saturday night at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are looking to redeem themselves after last week’s game.

Some folks go for the what’s happening on the field, but Pirate Nation knows well that there is a whole other party happening out in the lots before hand.

It’s equally as important as the play-by-play!

Mixing drinks, grilling out, and hyping each other up, the tailgates in Greenville are essential to gamedays.

Tailgate with the alumni association this season (WITN)

For this week’s Walk the Plank feature, Maddie Kerth spoke with Shawn Moore from the ECU Alumni Association.

The group has a variety of gameday packages.

Tailgate tickets start at $25 for adults and $5 for kids, but those day of prices go up so you’ll want to plan ahead.

You’ll enjoy and all you can eat buffet, open bar, live DJ and more.

Head over to piratealumni.com for more.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.