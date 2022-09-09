ECU activates heat management plan for Saturday’s football game

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU says with the heat index expected to be above 85 for East Carolina’s home football game against Old Dominion at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, the university has activated its heat management operating plan.

The plan calls for an increase in EMS equipment and personnel at the game, two cooling fans available in the upper concourse of the stadium, increased amounts of bottled water for service groups working at the game and an increase in the cold bottled drink inventory at concession stands.

Fans will be allowed to bring two 20-ounce unopened bottles of water into the stadium.

Additionally, two air-conditioned cooling stations will be located on the lower concourse while additional water and soda kiosks will be available around the stadium. Two additional two-person EMS teams will staff the cooling stations.

