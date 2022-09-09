Eastern NC organizations honoring Patriot Day this weekend

EASTERN N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations across the east will host memorials for the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Saturday, September 10

The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge and the Pet Adoption and Welfare society will hold a parade around the Inner Banks Saturday.

It will start at the lodge on Miller Farm Road, proceed through part of Newport, cross over to Highway 70 and travel back into Morehead City where it will cross the bridge to Atlantic Beach.

Participants will then travel down the banks to Emerald Isle, cross the bridge into Cape Carteret and then return to the lodge following Highway 24.

After the parade, there will be food, entertainment and a silent auction.

Organizers say the $25 admission covers the ride and all following events, and will help wounded warriors get home during the holidays. Some of the funds will also go to aid first responders.

Registration begins at 9 Saturday morning and the parade starts at noon.

Sunday, September 11

Wayne Community College will host its annual 9/11 tribute stair climb Sunday.

Emergency medical and law enforcement students, their instructors and other first responders will run the equivelant of the 78 flights of stairs first responders climbed when responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center.

The event is held each year to honor the 403 first responders who died in the line of duty that day.

The public is welcome to attend and encourage the participants.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.