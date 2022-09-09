Durham-based semiconductor firm announces $5 billion investment in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Durham-based semiconductor firm says it will invest some $5 billion in a new plant situated on a 400-plus acre area in Chatham County.

According to WRAL, Wolfspeed will build a new semiconductor plant at a 400-acre site in Chatham County with an estimated investment of $5 billion and a commitment to create more than 1,800 jobs paying $77,000 a year on average. But it’s going to cost North Carolina tax payers some $1 billion in a variety of tax incentives.

Semiconductor chips are a key part of most electrotonic devices used today.

The investment over time stands to be the largest in North Carolina history, exceeding the $4.5 billion commitment by auto maker VinFast to build a plant. That investment is also going to Chatham County.

“Of all the places that Wolfspeed could go, it has picked North Carolina,” said Gov. Roy Cooper during a press conference announcing the news. “When you think about having a talented, educated, diverse workforce, that is what these companies of the future want. And North Carolina can provide it.”

Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe and Gov. Roy Cooper formally announced the plant at a press conference in Raleigh about an hour after the North Carolina Commerce Department’s Economic Development Investment Committee formally agreed to a contract with Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed also said it hopes to “obtain federal funding from the CHIPS and Science Act to accelerate the construction and build-out of the facility,” which was passed recently by U.S. Congress.

The company is based in Durham and recently opened another semiconductor-related plant in the state of New York. It also is expanding operations in Durham.

The EIC agreement also requires Wolfspeed to retain all its employees already located in North Carolina.

Wolfspeed is also committed to hiring Black engineers through a partnership with North Carolina A&T.

