Chamber Connection: What’s new in Washington?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - We all try our hardest to stay with every new update in the communities around us, but it’s a daunting task.

That’s why ENC at Three is bringing the experts on your towns to your TVs with a segment called Chamber Connection.

This week, Washington City Manager Jonathan Russell joins Maddie Kerth to share some of the new things to look forward to on the waterfront.

From the most resent hosting of the Budweiser Clydesdale horses to the Smoke on the Water festival in the fall, you can find Washington at the corner of relaxation and family fun.

Washington is home to the state’s only environmental education center devoted exclusively to interpreting the ecology and science of estuaries.

And it has a rich history! The city was a federal supply outpost during the revolutionary war and its streets are lined with beautiful Victorian era homes and commercial buildings, several of which survived massive fires in 1864 and 1900.

You don’t have to wait long to take part in the new things Washington has going on!

Next Thursday, the community fall concert is hosting Gospel Night at Beebee Memorial Park.

On September 24, the Mac Hodges Music Festival honors of the city’s former mayor.

Keep up with the happenings at https://www.washingtonnc.gov/.

