British ENC resident reflects on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II following death

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

She was crowned in 1953 during the first televised coronation service, which resulted in 70 years on the throne.

The news of her death sent shock waves throughout the world, especially in London.

British American Sonia Koonce was born and raised in England and now lives in Kinston. She was 14 years old when Elizabeth began her time on the throne.

Koonce says the queen’s passing is a hard pill to swallow because Elizabeth is all that she’s ever known.

“It seems strange because all my life she was my monarch and queen,” Koonce said. “It just seems so strange now that she’s not with us anymore and King Charles III doesn’t quite sound right. It shouldn’t be, but it is.”

Koonce moved to the US in 1961, however, she never lost touch with her British roots.

Her entire house is full of British antiques, magazines, books, quilts and even a photo of the home she grew up in England.

She says Queen Elizabeth’s connection to people will be what she’s remembered for most.

“She was a wonderful queen and she was for the people,” Koonce said. “She’s really close to everyone over there, I would say it’s hard for me to say not seeing her as much as if I lived there but I’ve seen the palace from the outside and it’s great because I just grew up with royalty.”

Large crowds gathered outside of Buckingham Palace in London Thursday following the announcement of Elizabeth’s death.

Koonce says people will continue to pay their respects because it’s tough to process.

“Majority of the British people they’ll be out there outside the palace all night long, I know they will,” Koonce said. “They gather straight away when something happens that shouldn’t. It’ll take a while to get used to, it really will.”

