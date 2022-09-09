Absentee ballots now available for November election

Absentee ballots
Absentee ballots(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday was the first day absentee ballots for the November election were available. And with more scrutiny around the election process, WITN wanted to share more about what is done to protect votes.

WITN talked to board of election directors in Beaufort and Pitt Counties. They explained how their process works.

One-by-one, workers at the Pitt County Board of Elections spent Friday morning processing 667 absentee ballots - a number director Dave Davis says is pretty typical.

“Really, for us, as far as registration-wise we’re not that far off from what we were this same point in each even numbered year,” he explained.

It’s a far cry from the 2020 number of 7,400 absentee ballots, which Davis says was exacerbated by the pandemic. Totals look a bit different over in Beaufort County.

“Today we will send out 170 absentee ballots,” Beaufort County Director of Elections Kellie Hopkins said. She said their focus is always on protecting the integrity of the process.

“There are quite a few security measures that we have in place to make sure that someone’s ballot is securely voted through the mail.”

That includes the fact that only the voter, a voter’s near relative, or someone assisting a voter with a disability, can deliver someone’s absentee ballot application in-person. They can also be mailed in. Then once a ballot is filled out and sent in, they are carefully verified.

“That’s multiple eyes that are looking at the absentees, because the civilian ballot, two witnesses have to sign and provide their address as well as the voter. So, as it comes into the office through the mail, we’re looking to make sure it has the voter signature, the witness signature, the addresses, before it’s even presented to the board,” explained Davis.

Board of election officials say they are happy to share these steps with any voter who wants more confidence about the process.

You can request an absentee ballot until November 1. That’s the Tuesday before election day. Election day is November 8.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WITN photo)
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A memorial of flowers continues to grow outside of Northside a day after a student was stabbed...
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville
Chavis Shamble
Registered sex offender charged with being at Pitt County school twice this week
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say

Latest News

British ENC resident reflects on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II following death
British ENC resident reflects on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II following death
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
Bowling Green residents react to the Queen's passing
Public invited to sign book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at N.C. State Capitol
This photo is taken outside of the International house on ECU's campus.
ECU International students and staff vocalize thoughts on Queen’s death