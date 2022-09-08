SHERIFF: Reward for Carteret County double homicide now $25,000

Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher
Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward to $25,000 for information on the double murder in Atlantic said Sheriff Asa Buck in this morning’s update.

Back on August 3 the bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother, William were found at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court. An autopsy performed at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville ruled their deaths as homicides.

In regard to the suspects, Buck said evidence found at the home showed a violent fight happened, it is likely more than one person was involved, the suspect(s) could be injured, and it is likely the suspects knew the brothers.

Buck is asking the public to give deputies as much information as possible. He requests Atlantic residents that have cameras with a street view to contact the office. Additionally, he wants residents to be mindful of people who have changed their attitude/routine or have injuries.

Previously the reward was $2,000 and was increased to $25,000 Thursday for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Buck announced a new phone line specifically for this case, people with information can call (252) 727-4636.

