SHERIFF: Man confesses to store robbery after arrest in Greenville

Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said Lenwood Pettaway was arrested Wednesday by Greenville...
Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said Lenwood Pettaway was arrested Wednesday by Greenville police for some robberies there.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in last week’s robbery where a store clerk was injured.

Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said Lenwood Pettaway was arrested Wednesday by Greenville police for some robberies there. The sheriff said the Fountain man confessed to the armed robbery after being interviewed by authorities.

The Speedway on U.S. 258 just outside of Snow Hill was robbed early last Thursday morning. Sasser said Pettaway came into the store just before 2:00 a.m. and first assaulted the clerk, showed a weapon, and then demanded money.

The sheriff said after they released surveillance video from inside the store, they received numerous calls identifying Pettaway.

The 35-year-old Pettaway was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and assault inflicting serious injury. He was jailed on a $250,000 secured bond.

Greenville police said they will release more information on their charges against Pettaway later today.

