Registered sex offender charged with going into Pitt County school twice this week

Chavis Shamble
Chavis Shamble(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a registered sex offender illegally went into a Pitt County school twice this week.

Chavis Shamble went into the school both Tuesday and Wednesday morning, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office would not immediately say which school was involved, even though the location of crimes is public under North Carolina law.

The 47-year-old man was charged with two counts of enter and remain on child educational premises without prior approval.

He posted a $25,000 secured bond and was released from jail.

Deputies say Shamble being on school property “is believed to be isolated events” and they do not believe there was any risk to the public.

Shamble has been on a sex registry since 2019 after being convicted in Pitt County for taking indecent liberties with a minor.

