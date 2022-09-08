Red flags posted at NC beaches warning of high rip current risk

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Though Hurricane Earl is expected to stay offshore, the impacts will still be felt at the beaches along our coast prompting towns to post red flags posted through the weekend warning of a high rip current threat.

Visitors to Atlantic Beach Thursday were eager to jump in the water to escape the heat, even with the red flags posted due to rip currents.

Chandler Bennett, who’s visiting from Michigan was one of those swimmers.

“It was very nice actually,” Bennett said. “Not too bad though. We usually go fishing, but not today I guess.”

According to Deputy Chief of Atlantic Beach Fire and Rescue, Casey Arthur, red flags will be posted through Sunday.

And though beachgoers can do as they please, he advises everyone to stay out of the water.

“Experienced folks can see some really strong rip currents over the weekend. So do not advise anyone to swim over the weekend unless they are really experienced in the ocean.”

Arthur advises those who do choose to swim, to stay in shallow water.

“We advise not to go over your knees and especially not anywhere near your chest area because you can be swept up by a wave and pulled away from the shore very quickly.

Arthur goes on to say that lifeguards will not be working for the rest of the year.

