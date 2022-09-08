New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties

Lewis working in Wilmington on oyster health.(Coastal Carolina Riverwatch)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board.

Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.

A waterkeeper works with their community to develop, improve, and sustain programming that protects the quality of the water and the lives impacted by it, according to a news release.

Lewis serves Carteret, Onslow, and Pender counties with water quality monitoring and advocacy services.

“I am honored and excited to be your Waterkeeper. Ever since learning about the Waterkeeper organizations I have been inspired by their work. Having grown up on the Chesapeake Bay and lived by rivers my whole life I have a deep appreciation for our waterways and have always been motivated to protect them. North Carolina’s coastal environment is constantly threatened by natural and manmade processes and these threats turn around and harm our communities. Water deserves the respect that we give each other and as Waterkeeper, I will advocate for this belief.”

Riley Lewis, White Oak waterkeeper

