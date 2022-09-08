Jacksonville organizations meet to discuss school and community safety following Northside High School stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A number of Jacksonville community groups gathered Wednesday night regarding the recent Northside High School fatal stabbing.

I Am Vets, NAACP members, Board of Education leaders and more discussed options for better overall safety within the area.

Onslow County NAACP vice president Kenyatta Euring says everyone in the community plays an integral part in shaping the youth.

“One of the things we looked at is how can we as leaders who care about our communities and our youth, how can we get involved and do our part,” Euring said. “At the end of the day, it’s about leading from where you are and we all play a part. Whether you’re an elected official, a civic organization, a teacher, a fellow student, a parent.”

During Wednesday’s meeting leaders brainstormed with one another on ways to engage with the community as a whole going forward to create prevention efforts.

Onslow County LGBTQ leader Dennis Biancuzzo says no matter how many ideas are pitched, the community won’t see change until they connect with those directly impacted.

“I think it’s extremely important that we still hear from the parents and students and people within this community that we really need to hear a response from,” Biancuzzo said. “It’s not about the organizations, it’s not about the board of education, it’s not necessarily about what we want. We want to know what this community needs.”

Biancuzzo says the community leaders came together to push for a cause that goes beyond Thursday’s deadly stabbing.

“We all recognize what transpired last week at Northside High School but this isn’t about Northside High School,” Biancuzzo said. “That’s a small portion of what we are dealing with.”

The groups plan to host a town hall gathering on September 15th to hear directly from parents and students.

