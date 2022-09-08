High Rip current threats from Hurricane Earl

Swells from the distant storm will make swimming dangerous for all ENC beaches this weekend
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While Hurricane Earl will stay more than 500 miles from North Carolina, the swells generated by the powerful hurricane will reach the NC coast and produce high rip currents. Coastal flooding is also likely with a persistent north and northeast wind.

High rip currents are likely through Sunday. Rip currents tend to be most pronounced within 2 hours either side of low tide. They are also more intense near piers, jetties and sand bars. A rip current is a narrow channel of water rushing back out to sea after waves crash on the beach. They are sometimes noted with frothy water and are also areas where waves are not as high as nearby areas.

Having a flotation device is often helpful to reduce getting tired when carried out by a rip current. If caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore until out of the rip current. Then swim back to shore. Never swim against the strong current as it can tire even the most advanced swimmer.

Swimming conditions should improve for beach goers later next week.

