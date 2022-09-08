First Alert Weather Day: High rip current threats for NC beaches as Earl moves by

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The track of Hurricane Earl has many in Eastern N.C. breathing a sigh of relief (it’s always nice to see a major hurricane not heading towards us). A high pressure system will sit just to our northeast, keeping our skies clear and Earl over 600 miles off our coast. However, we will not go without impacts. A high threat of rip currents will be present across all area beaches and surf will rise from 2-4 feet to 5-7 feet.

The nice weather will likely send many to the coast, which is why Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be First Alert Weather Days. Over this three day stretch, rip currents are expected to be at their worst. The threat is expected to gradually subside from Monday to Wednesday but this timeline may be extended as Earl will intensify to a category 3-4 as it makes its closest pass.

In 2019, Hurricane Lorenzo, whose eye stayed over 2,000 miles off our coast, killed more people than Hurricane Dorian had that same year despite Dorian making landfall in Cape Hatteras and flooding Ocracoke. The reason: rip currents. Four people lost their lives along our coast from Lorenzo. Be safe and be smart.

