First Alert Weather Day: High rip current threats for NC beaches as Earl moves by

Hurricane Earl will stay well off our coast, but impacts will still be felt
Hurricane Earl is expected to become the first major hurricane of the 2022 season as it comes...
Hurricane Earl is expected to become the first major hurricane of the 2022 season as it comes within 600 miles of the Carolina coast. This will lead to high rip current threats for all area beaches.(WITN Weather)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The track of Hurricane Earl has many in Eastern N.C. breathing a sigh of relief (it’s always nice to see a major hurricane not heading towards us). A high pressure system will sit just to our northeast, keeping our skies clear and Earl over 600 miles off our coast. However, we will not go without impacts. A high threat of rip currents will be present across all area beaches and surf will rise from 2-4 feet to 5-7 feet.

The nice weather will likely send many to the coast, which is why Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be First Alert Weather Days. Over this three day stretch, rip currents are expected to be at their worst. The threat is expected to gradually subside from Monday to Wednesday but this timeline may be extended as Earl will intensify to a category 3-4 as it makes its closest pass.

In 2019, Hurricane Lorenzo, whose eye stayed over 2,000 miles off our coast, killed more people than Hurricane Dorian had that same year despite Dorian making landfall in Cape Hatteras and flooding Ocracoke. The reason: rip currents. Four people lost their lives along our coast from Lorenzo. Be safe and be smart.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers continues to grow outside of Northside a day after a student was stabbed...
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville
(WITN photo)
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation
State-record swordfish caught by Cary Carney
‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record
Concession changes for next ECU game
Aramark to make changes for ECU Old Dominion game following long lines and lack of water at season opener

Latest News

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 10
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: The coldest cloud
NOAA 2022 Hurricane Season Update
NOAA updates hurricane season forecast
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 3
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What process leads to lightning?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 2
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Wind speed of a Tropical Storm