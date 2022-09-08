DHHS says Mother’s Touch Formula unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services warns families that Mother’s Touch baby formula does not meet their requirements.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the baby formula is lacking nutrition requirements and is not fully tested against harmful bacteria.

This specific brand is not sold in North Carolina stores; however, online stores may be selling the product. State health officials say if you used this product during the formula shortage then you are urged to stop using it and throw it away.

They suggest contacting your health care provider if you have used this product and are concerned about the health of the child. To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), families and caregivers can:

