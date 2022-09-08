D.A. says no charges in Onslow County stabbing death

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man this past weekend in Onslow County.

Deputies say Grant Taylor died at the Naval Medical Center Saturday night after a fight with another man earlier that evening.

They said it started after Taylor and his wife pulled into the driveway of Samuel Richards’ home on Huffmantown Road outside of Richlands. Richards had warned them against pulling into the driveway and told the two to leave, officials said.

Deputies said there had been an ongoing custody dispute between Taylor and the girlfriend of Richards over a child the two had together.

A news release said the two men got into a fight with Taylor grabbing Richards around the neck with both hands. Richards said he couldn’t breathe, and the two fell to the ground.

Deputies said Richards “stated he was in fear for his life” so with Taylor on top of him and still choking him, he was able to get a pocketknife from his pants pocket and stabbed Taylor multiple times in the back.

District Attorney Ernie Lee ruled the death self-defense and no charges would be brought against Richards.

