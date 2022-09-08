Carteret County sheriff to give update on double murder investigation

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County sheriff is set to give an update this morning on the double murder investigation that happened in Atlantic.

Back on August 3 the bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother, William were found at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court.

An autopsy performed at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville ruled their deaths as homicides.

Deputies say evidence found at the home showed a violent fight happened and say it is possible the killer may have been injured.

Sheriff Asa Buck will hold a press conference on the investigation Thursday at 10:00 a.m. During the conference, Buck is expected to announce an increase in the reward money for information leading to an arrest. Currently, the reward is $2,000.

