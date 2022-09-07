WATCH: Wild horses walk past truck stuck along ENC coast

Wild horses walk past pickup truck stuck in the water in Corolla
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - Wild horses can be seen strolling past a pickup truck that was stuck in the ocean along the Eastern Carolina coast.

The video, captured by Ronda Galko, was taken Tuesday in Corolla. The truck has a Pennsylvania license plate.

Witnesses have said that the truck has since been removed from the water.

Corolla is the home to many wild horses, whose species has been on the Outer Banks for hundreds of years.

