Wake Forest Hartman medically cleared to return to football

Blood clot reason Deacons star QB was out
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman warms up before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship...
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman warms up before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to play in the 23rd-ranked Demon Deacons’ trip to Vanderbilt this weekend after receiving treatment for a blood clot.

The school announced Hartman’s return Tuesday. It’s been about a month since the school said he’d be out indefinitely due to what was described as a non-football medical issue.

Hartman had surgery on Aug. 9 to remove the clot and looked clear in an ultrasound last week.

He was one of the nation’s top quarterbacks last season and his team reached the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

