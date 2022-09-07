Veterans organizations help educate those impacted by PACT Act

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans organizations and family members of veterans impacted by a bill passed by Congress are providing information for veterans seeking healthcare and benefits after possible exposure to toxins from burn pits and contaminated water.

The Honoring Our PACT Act provides millions of veterans exposed to toxic water between 1953 and 1987 at Camp Lejeune, as well as burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, with compensation for a string of health care issues that may be linked to that exposure.

The bill brings a number of benefits to military communities across the country, including the military community in Jacksonville and Onslow County.

To better prepare vets for the claims process of the PACT Act lawsuit, VFW Post 9133 in Jacksonville is hosting town hall meetings on Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. to provide dos and dont’s for veterans who are going through the claims process.

According to the national VFW, veterans who have made prior claims have 180 days to refile as of Aug. 10th and have two years to determine whether they wish to settle their claim with the VA or select a lawyer to file a lawsuit.

The Children of Camp Lejeune Toxic Water group says it plans to host an informational rally on Sept. 24th at the Sunset Inn on Western Blvd. in Jacksonville. The group says five lawyers will be on hand to provide information for veterans seeking to file lawsuits.

Veterans and family members explained to WITN the importance of providing this information, and the long road it has been to get the legislation approved.

“My father served the Marine Corps for 24 years. We lived on the base from 1976 to 1988, my father passed away from Agent Orange in a poison heart and then people ask why I do what I do, because there’s so many people that are sick and they’re dying and their children are sick,” Samantha Via of Children of Camp Lejeune Toxic Water said.

Curtis Crawford, a Marine reserve veteran, says it’s been ten years since he filed his case.

“The biggest thing to note too, we never recommend any lawyers. You gotta do your own research, but if you’re gonna go with a lawyer in the lawsuit, it’s important to know you have two years to file and if you’ve been denied in the past, there’s 180 days,” VFW Post 9133 Commander Wendy Silvera said. “You’ve got 180 days from when they signed to go ahead and put back in for it.”

Over $61 million is estimated to go toward a larger veteran’s outpatient clinic in the vicinity of Jacksonville.

The congressional district that Onslow County sits on has the 4th largest military population in the country.

