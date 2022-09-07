Trusted Elections Tour comes to New Bern

Trusted Elections Tour
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The bipartisan Trusted Elections tour is coming to New Bern Wednesday.

It’s part of a series of town halls across the state: one in each congressional district. The tour is meant to address public concerns about elections security and challenges facing our democracy.

Organizers will feature discussions from cybersecurity experts, election officials and election law attorneys from both sides of the aisle:

  • Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation Senior Political Analyst
  • Kellie Harris Hopkins, Beaufort County Elections Director
  • Thomas S. Payne III, Democratic Member of the Beaufort County Board of Elections
  • Paul Cox, General Counsel to the State Board of Elections
  • Kelly Green, NC Election Law Expert
  • Dylan Reel, NC Election Law Expert

Wednesday’s town hall is 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Tryon Palace Cullman Performance Hall in New Bern. It is free and open to the public.

