Trusted Elections Tour comes to New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The bipartisan Trusted Elections tour is coming to New Bern Wednesday.

It’s part of a series of town halls across the state: one in each congressional district. The tour is meant to address public concerns about elections security and challenges facing our democracy.

Organizers will feature discussions from cybersecurity experts, election officials and election law attorneys from both sides of the aisle:

Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation Senior Political Analyst

Kellie Harris Hopkins, Beaufort County Elections Director

Thomas S. Payne III, Democratic Member of the Beaufort County Board of Elections

Paul Cox, General Counsel to the State Board of Elections

Kelly Green, NC Election Law Expert

Dylan Reel, NC Election Law Expert

Wednesday’s town hall is 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Tryon Palace Cullman Performance Hall in New Bern. It is free and open to the public.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.