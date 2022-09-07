Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 6 is Inether Brown.

Brown has been an educator for more than 35 years. During her career, she has worked with various student populations.

She currently teaches a multi-grade elementary school class at the Eastern NC School for the Deaf in Wilson. This is Brown’s 12 year at the school.

Working with hundreds of students over the course of her career, Brown says teaching is a challenging and rewarding job.

“I don’t believe that education is limited to academic lessons. Education goes beyond classrooms and school buildings. Furthermore, teaching is not performed by a single individual. Indeed, it takes a village. In addition to academics, my students work on communication, social skills, building self-esteem, self-advocacy skills and becoming caring individuals,” said Brown.

The person who nominated Brown wrote in part:

“Teaching is such an important and noble profession, but there are some characteristics that really differentiate a good teacher. Ms. Brown possesses them all. Specifically, Ms. Brown teaches rather than instructs. In other words, she is focused on making sure her students truly understand the material rather than just lecturing and hoping it will compute. Ms. Brown has a genuine concern with the retention of her students, making sure they really know and can do the work, not just checking off the boxes for a lesson plan.”

Congratulations Mrs. Brown!

