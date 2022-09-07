State COVID-19 cases & hospitalizations dropping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The majority of the major indicators in detecting and tracking the spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina are down.

State Department of Health and Human Services Data shows cases, hospitalizations, and emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms have all dropped for at least four straight weeks.

The NCDHHS says 19,638 cases of the virus were reported for the week ending on Sept. 3rd. That marks the sixth straight week that cases have dropped and the lowest cases have been by week since the week ending on May 7th when 17,674 cases were reported.

Data shows that 996 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital for the week ending on Sept. 3rd, the fourth straight week where that number has dropped. Hospitalizations have not been that low since July 9th when 981 patients with the virus were admitted.

Emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms are also down, with 5% of all emergency room visits for the week ending on Sept. 3rd being for COVID-19. That is the fifth straight week that percentage has dropped, and the lowest since the week ending on May 21st, when it was at 4.9%.

The number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater is slightly up from the week ending on Aug. 31st compared with the previous week, with 19.3 million particles found compared with 18.5 million, respectively.

