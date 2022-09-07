Sports Spotlight: D.H. Conley’s Marcum multisport athlete who has excelled at multiple spots in each

Cooper Marcum has grown into senior star for Vikings
WITN Pepsi Sports Spotlight - Cooper Marcum
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley wide receiver Cooper Marcum is not only a multisport athlete, but has learned multiple positions in each sport.

No matter the position, no matter the sport, he always competes.

We feature the Vikings senior star in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“Been playing football since 3rd grade,” says D.H. Conley senior Cooper Marcum, “Came out here, coach Conner, his love for the sport really grew on me. I’ve just been fully committed ever since. He’s helped me raise my level to the next level.”

D.H. Conley senior Cooper Marcum has grown through football playing multiple positions through his career.

“I actually played o-line in middle school,” says Marcum, “I transitioned to tight end and moved to receiver this year.”

“He plays defensive line for us and plays wide receiver,” says D.H. Conley head football coach Nate Conner, “That’s not a combination you hear about a lot. But he’s played tight end, he’s very physical. He plays the game the way you want it to be played.”

Cooper has been a three sport athlete at Conley. Playing football, basketball and track and field.

“Create athletic versatility. Be able to play d-line, tight end, receiver, point guard, power forward, run the 200, throw the discus,” says Marcum, “It’s just helped me grow as a person and as an athlete. "

Even in the hardest times.

“My parents divorce that was a hard thing to get through,” Cooper says, “A lot of confusion on what I wanted to do.”

Sports has been his outlet.

“Yeah sports has definitely helped me and my dad stay together, connected,” says Marcum.

Now a senior, Cooper is relishing the football field this fall.

“Running out last game against Cary, seeing as packed in as I have ever seen the Crazies before,” Cooper says, “Chris Jones our defensive back doing a back flip coming out of the tunnel. It just got everyone, it was crazy.”

And his team is turning to him to lead the way with his play.

" He feels like he is in really good shape right now because I think he has practiced really hard,” says Conner, “So when it comes to the games, I think he feels he can play really hard too.”

He had 55 yards per game with 11 touchdowns last season. The sky is the limit for Marcum this fall.

“I would like to get to 1000 yards for my career,” says Cooper.

If you would like to nominate an athlete to be featured in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight email us at Spotlight@witn.com .

