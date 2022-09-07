Rocky Mount man arrested 5 hours after barricading himself inside home

Mark Johnson
Mark Johnson(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been arrested five hours after barricading himself inside his home after seeing law enforcement.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says Mark Johnson, 36, has been charged with three counts of first-degree force sex offense, three counts of common law robbery, three counts of felonious restraint, and one count of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Police say at about noon Wednesday, they, along with U.S. Marshals, went to the 300 block of Nashville Road to serve warrants to Johnson. Once Johnson saw law enforcement, he ran inside his home and barricaded himself.

WITN is told that law enforcement worked to negotiate with Johnson, but he would not communicate with them.

Police say after five hours. they deployed chemical munitions inside the home and Johnson surrendered himself to police. No one was injured in the arrest.

The department says Johnson has an extensive criminal history and is facing other charges for violating parole.

