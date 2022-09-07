Pet of the Week: Weasley

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 6 is Weasley.

The sweet boy is a hound mix who is only three months old. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he is a playful puppy who is sure to be obsessed with his owner.

In addition to his special personality, he has some pretty unique markings. He has one blue eye and big floppy ears.

Weasley would love to be in a forever home where he can get all of his zoomies out before crashing on the couch to take a nap. He has lots of doggie friends and already knows how to sit and wait.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering him fill out an application on the society’s website.

