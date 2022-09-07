Pet of the Week: Weasley

Pet of the Week: Weasley
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 6 is Weasley.

The sweet boy is a hound mix who is only three months old. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he is a playful puppy who is sure to be obsessed with his owner.

In addition to his special personality, he has some pretty unique markings. He has one blue eye and big floppy ears.

Weasley would love to be in a forever home where he can get all of his zoomies out before crashing on the couch to take a nap. He has lots of doggie friends and already knows how to sit and wait.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering him fill out an application on the society’s website.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened this afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City.
Tanker truck crashes through Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern
Lisa Dickerson and an example of a 2005 midnight blue Jeep Cherokee (Deputies say the photo of...
Halifax Co. woman who was reported missing found in Kill Devil Hills
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
State-record swordfish caught by Cary Carney
‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record
Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity wins $250,000 on scratch-off ticket
Beaufort County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Weasley
Pet of the Week: Weasley
Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown
Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown
Trusted Elections Tour
Trusted Elections Tour comes to New Bern
ECU's Brody School of Medicine welcomes Class of 2025.
ECU health care majors sharing knowledge in interdisciplinary mixer