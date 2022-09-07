Onslow County residents address safety concerns at board of education meeting following fatal stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of the community gathered for the Onslow County Board of Education meeting for a chance to address the fatal stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville.

People are worried about what the future holds in regard to school safety.

During the regularly scheduled public meeting board members, community leaders, and more were given an opportunity to voice their concerns.

Onslow County Board of Education Chairman Bob Williams says that coming together as one can make a difference in the youth’s involvement in gang activity.

“We need to have a community discussion, gangs are an issue in any community,” Williams said. “When it comes to gangs you need to deal with the issue a little bit differently than you do with a regular street fight inside of the school from other things.”

Jacksonville community leader Mario Harris says showing the youth compassion and love early in their life will ultimately prepare them for the world one day.

“We want to let our youth and young adults know that we love them,” Harris said. “We are here to support them, we know there’s a lot of things that they don’t understand that’s going on in their bodies, their communities and their schools. We are here to educate them because they need to know what’s ahead in life.”

Jacksonville police are still actively investigating the crime and have served three teens with juvenile petitions including a voluntary manslaughter charge.

Williams says the board will meet with community officials to continue discussing ways to protect every student in the Onslow County school system.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.