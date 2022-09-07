Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town.

North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive.

The chief said family members said Nicholas Farley went out into the water on his own and was reported to be struggling.

The 41-year-old man was seen floating in the water unresponsive and bystanders were able to pull him out of the water.

The chief said CPR was performed for 45 minutes, but Farley ended up being pronounced dead on the beach.

This is the third drowning in North Topsail Beach this summer, according to Younginer.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.