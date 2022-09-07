PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As the weather cools down, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services encourages people to further protect themselves from COVID-19 variants by receiving new boosters.

Pharmville Drug Owner Staci Garner is excited about the new booster and encourages people to get it as it arrives in North Carolina.

“North Carolina has started shipping the new Bivalent vaccine for Pfizer and Moderna, and those vaccines, we’re waiting on them to arrive right now,” Garner says.

Following the CDC guidelines, these boosters will be available to those who are 12 and older, to protect against the latest COVID-19 variants. The Biavalent vaccine targets the initial covid-19 strain, omicron as well as other subvariants.

“I do recommend those, especially for those patients who have preexisting health conditions or for those patients who know that they’re prone. you know covid has been around for a little while and has been detrimental for some,” says Garner.

Not only will the Bivalent vaccine provide the most up-to-date protection, but the booster will also help renew the body’s defense system against severe illness, hospitalization, and death by COVID-19, according to the NCDHHS.

Winterville resident Sarah Miller is excited about the new booster.

“I really look forward to getting the new vaccine. I definitely encourage all residents to get the new vaccine. Any protection is great protection and being fully protected is definitely the best route,” Miller says.

As the new COVID-19 booster makes its way to North Carolina, people from ages 5 to 11 can still receive the original booster. It is expected that the updated bivalent booster will be available to younger people in the upcoming weeks.

For some, following CDC guidelines and regulations is most important in pursuing active protection against COVID-19.

“They give updates very frequently, so just keep an eye out on the recommendations and how that fits yourself, your children, your parents, grandparents, and just being sure we follow those recommendations to be sure we’re fully protected,” Miller says.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.