New COVID-19 booster makes its way to North Carolina

The Bivalent vaccine arrives to the East
New booster coming to North Carolina
New booster coming to North Carolina(Bella Caracta / WOWT)
By Merit Morgan
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As the weather cools down, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services encourages people to further protect themselves from COVID-19 variants by receiving new boosters.

Pharmville Drug Owner Staci Garner is excited about the new booster and encourages people to get it as it arrives in North Carolina.

“North Carolina has started shipping the new Bivalent vaccine for Pfizer and Moderna, and those vaccines, we’re waiting on them to arrive right now,” Garner says.

Following the CDC guidelines, these boosters will be available to those who are 12 and older, to protect against the latest COVID-19 variants. The Biavalent vaccine targets the initial covid-19 strain, omicron as well as other subvariants.

“I do recommend those, especially for those patients who have preexisting health conditions or for those patients who know that they’re prone. you know covid has been around for a little while and has been detrimental for some,” says Garner.

Not only will the Bivalent vaccine provide the most up-to-date protection, but the booster will also help renew the body’s defense system against severe illness, hospitalization, and death by COVID-19, according to the NCDHHS.

Winterville resident Sarah Miller is excited about the new booster.

“I really look forward to getting the new vaccine. I definitely encourage all residents to get the new vaccine. Any protection is great protection and being fully protected is definitely the best route,” Miller says.

As the new COVID-19 booster makes its way to North Carolina, people from ages 5 to 11 can still receive the original booster. It is expected that the updated bivalent booster will be available to younger people in the upcoming weeks.

For some, following CDC guidelines and regulations is most important in pursuing active protection against COVID-19.

“They give updates very frequently, so just keep an eye out on the recommendations and how that fits yourself, your children, your parents, grandparents, and just being sure we follow those recommendations to be sure we’re fully protected,” Miller says.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened this afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City.
Tanker truck crashes through Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern
State-record swordfish caught by Cary Carney
‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record
Lisa Dickerson and an example of a 2005 midnight blue Jeep Cherokee (Deputies say the photo of...
Halifax Co. woman who was reported missing found in Kill Devil Hills
Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity wins $250,000 on scratch-off ticket
Beaufort County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
A memorial of flowers continues to grow outside of Northside a day after a student was stabbed...
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville

Latest News

State COVID-19 cases & hospitalizations dropping
Bivalent Pfizer Booster
Carteret County Health Department to offer new Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
While COVID-19 isn't causing as much severe illness these days, experts say the virus is still...
COVID: What to know as shots likely become annual
SDF
Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses