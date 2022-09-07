New Bern Police Department announces 25th citizens police academy

New Bern police
New Bern police(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says it is excited to host the 25th session of the citizens police academy beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21st.

Police say the academy is an opportunity for community members to learn about what the department does and also to share any concerns they may have.

WITN is told that the planned activities encourage communication and conversation which helps to build a better citizen/police partnership.

The police department says the academy, which will be held at the police department, is made up of ten sessions on Wednesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. from Sept. 21st through Nov. 30th. A graduation ceremony will be held on the final day.

Applications are available at the police department or can be filled out here under the “Partnering with the Community” tab.

More information can be found by calling (252) 672-4238.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened this afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City.
Tanker truck crashes through Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern
State-record swordfish caught by Cary Carney
‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record
Lisa Dickerson and an example of a 2005 midnight blue Jeep Cherokee (Deputies say the photo of...
Halifax Co. woman who was reported missing found in Kill Devil Hills
Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity wins $250,000 on scratch-off ticket
Beaufort County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
A memorial of flowers continues to grow outside of Northside a day after a student was stabbed...
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville

Latest News

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City.
Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition
Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation
Wild horses walk past pickup truck stuck in the ocean along the Eastern Carolina coast
WATCH: Wild horses walk past truck stuck along ENC coast
Wild horses walk past pickup truck stuck in the water in Corolla
Wild horses walk past pickup truck stuck in the water in Corolla