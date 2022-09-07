New Bern Police Department announces 25th citizens police academy

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says it is excited to host the 25th session of the citizens police academy beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21st.

Police say the academy is an opportunity for community members to learn about what the department does and also to share any concerns they may have.

WITN is told that the planned activities encourage communication and conversation which helps to build a better citizen/police partnership.

The police department says the academy, which will be held at the police department, is made up of ten sessions on Wednesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. from Sept. 21st through Nov. 30th. A graduation ceremony will be held on the final day.

Applications are available at the police department or can be filled out here under the “Partnering with the Community” tab.

More information can be found by calling (252) 672-4238.

