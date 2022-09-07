NCEL 09-06-22

NCEL 09-06-22
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are your winning lottery numbers

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened this afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City.
Tanker truck crashes through Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern
Onslow County deputies are reported to be investigating just outside of Richlands.
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
The extent of the 77-year-old victim’s injuries from the alligator attack is still unknown, but...
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

Latest News

MegaMillions 09-06-22
Megamillions 09-06-22
Meetings in Craven Co. to help veterans get Pact Act Benefits
Meetings in Craven Co. to help veterans get Pact Act Benefits
Board members and residents discuss school safety following Northside High stabbing
Onslow County residents address safety concerns at board of education meeting following fatal stabbing
NCEL 9/6/22
NCEL 9/6/22