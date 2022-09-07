Name released of man driving tanker truck that crashed through Trent River Bridge

It happened this afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City.
It happened this afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have released the name of the man who was driving the truck that crashed through the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.

The Highway Patrol says charges are pending against the driver, 53-year-old James Farland, of Pink Hill. The truck is owned by S&W Ready Mix Concrete.

Troopers say Farland hydroplaned and lost control of the truck, causing the crash. He managed to crawl out of the wreckage and was brought to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on Tuesday.

WITN is checking with the hospital for an update on Farland’s status.

The state Department of Transportation closed the left lane of the span for a couple of hours Tuesday so temporary repairs could be made to the bridge. A spokesman said that lane will close again on Monday so permanent repairs can be made.

The wreck happened just after lunch.
The wreck happened just after lunch.(WITN)

In May, on a different section of the system of bridges, a flatbed truck pulling a trailer plowed through the bridge barrier and landed below on Howell Road. The two scenes are just 800 feet apart.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened this afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City.
Tanker truck crashes through Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern
State-record swordfish caught by Cary Carney
‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record
Lisa Dickerson and an example of a 2005 midnight blue Jeep Cherokee (Deputies say the photo of...
Halifax Co. woman who was reported missing found in Kill Devil Hills
Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity wins $250,000 on scratch-off ticket
Beaufort County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Elm zigzag sawfly
Elm zigzag sawfly is newest invasive species in North Carolina
Brittany Cass advocates against drunk driving after surviving a head-on collision in January.
Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk
Dickinson Avenue
Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville
Ayden Collard Festival kicks off Friday