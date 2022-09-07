Name released of man driving tanker truck that crashed through Trent River Bridge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have released the name of the man who was driving the truck that crashed through the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.

The Highway Patrol says charges are pending against the driver, 53-year-old James Farland, of Pink Hill. The truck is owned by S&W Ready Mix Concrete.

Troopers say Farland hydroplaned and lost control of the truck, causing the crash. He managed to crawl out of the wreckage and was brought to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on Tuesday.

WITN is checking with the hospital for an update on Farland’s status.

The state Department of Transportation closed the left lane of the span for a couple of hours Tuesday so temporary repairs could be made to the bridge. A spokesman said that lane will close again on Monday so permanent repairs can be made.

The wreck happened just after lunch. (WITN)

In May, on a different section of the system of bridges, a flatbed truck pulling a trailer plowed through the bridge barrier and landed below on Howell Road. The two scenes are just 800 feet apart.

