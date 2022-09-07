Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week.

Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the roadway, and improving the sidewalks for a 1.3-mile section between South Memorial Drive and Reade Circle under a $15.7 million contract awarded earlier this year.

The work is set to begin on Monday causing the road to be closed and remain closed until next spring.

Drivers traveling through the area will be detoured onto Memorial Drive, Farmville/ West 10th Street, and Evans Street. However, those who live and work in the area will be allowed to have access to the road during construction.

NCDOT officials initially had planned to start with improving South Pitt Street to Reade Circle. However, the availability of materials, coupled with a recently completed city of Greenville road project that would have conflicted with detours around Dickinson Avenue, necessitated the change in the phasing of the construction.

“We recognize this schedule change is different from what we first told the public, but it’s important we move forward and deliver these important upgrades to Dickinson Avenue,” said Sarah Lentine, the NCDOT resident engineer overseeing the project. “Even though we have changed the construction schedule, the duration that each phase will be closed is the same.

The contractor now plans to start that work next spring, with completion by late summer 2023.

